Podnos mortar crews destroy Ukrainian mobile groups in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Crews of 82-mm Podnos mortars of the battle group North keep destroying mobile groups of the Ukrainian military in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said. A video of the mortars in action has been released.

"The crews of 82-mm mortars Podnos of the battle group North inflict losses on small Ukrainian mobile groups in the border areas of the Kursk Region. Reconnaissance units spot scattered enemy squads in forest areas and destroy them with heavy mortar fire," the Defense Ministry said.

It noted mortar crews were very mobile and capable of quickly change firing positions, remaining undetected all the time.