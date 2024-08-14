Shelling subsides in some of Russia’s Kursk Region areas — official

KURSK, August 14. /TASS/. Shelling by Ukrainian forces subsided in the Sudzha District of the Kursk Region, district head Alexander Bogachev told TASS.

"The situation on the territory of the district is very difficult. <...>. When it was more or less safe, we evacuated as many people as we could. We will now try to reach some settlements and get people out of there as well. There is a slight lull for now [in Ukrainian shelling]," he said.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. The attack killed 12 civilians and wounded 121 others, including 10 children, the latest data show. Hospitals have admitted 69 people. Of them, 17 are in serious condition.

More than 120,000 people left the Kursk Region areas close to the Ukrainian border, or were evacuated. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 2,030 servicemen, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers since the start of fighting in the Kursk area.