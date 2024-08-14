Russian forces knock out Ukrainian troops in west of Kremennaya in LPR, says expert

LUGANSK, August 14. /TASS/. Russian forces knocked Ukrainian troops out of their positions in the west of the settlement of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"In the course of combat operations, the enemy was forced to leave its frontiers and positions in the west of Kremennaya after suffering casualties. This enabled our forces to improve their tactical position near Terny, Chervonaya Dibrova and in the Serebryanka forest," the expert said.

The Ukrainian army’s retreat has enabled Russian troops to expand their area of control in that frontline area and "worsen the situation for Ukrainian militants," he said.