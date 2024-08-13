Putin-Abbas talks end in Novo-Ogaryovo

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 13. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have ended. They were held at the Russian leader's residence near Moscow and lasted about three hours.

Putin walked together with Abbas to his car. The footage was uploaded to the Kremlin's Telegram channel.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of Israel's ongoing operation in the Gaza Strip, as well as the death in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau.

During the talks, Putin said that Russia was watching with pain and concern the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Palestine and was doing everything in its powers to support its people. Abbas, for his part, called Russia one of his dearest friends.