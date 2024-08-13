IAEA experts again inspect ZNPP’s cooling tower affected by Ukrainian attack — envoy

VIENNA, August 13. /TASS/. Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have for the second time visited the cooling tower of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) damaged by a fire as a result of the Ukrainian attack, Russia's permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said .

"Today in the morning, the IAEA experts had the opportunity to visit for the second time the cooling tower that was damaged by fire as a result of the Ukrainian attack. We can expect that the information they received will be reflected in the next IAEA information summary, possibly as early as this evening," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that the ZNPP cooling systems caught fire as a result of a Ukrainian strike. According to him, all six power units of the plant are in a cold shutdown mode, there is no danger of a steam explosion, while the radiation background around the NPP and the city of Energodar remains normal. At the moment, the fire has been completely extinguished.