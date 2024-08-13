Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post near Kupyansk in precision strike — expert

LUGANSK, August 13. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian command post equipped in a house near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region in a precision strike, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to intelligence agents’ data, Ukrainian militants equipped a command post in a private house in Kurilovka. Further reconnaissance was carried out at that address. After the data were confirmed, an overnight strike by a precision munition was delivered at the target," he said.

The precision strike eliminated the command post together with Ukrainian militants inside, the expert said.