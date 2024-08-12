It is essential to ensure effective struggle against Ukrainian saboteurs — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 12. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) together with the national guard Rosgvardia should ensure the counter-terrorist operation regime and effective struggle against Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the border areas, President Vladimir Putin has said.

"The Federal Security Service together with the Rosgvardia should ensure the regime of counterterrorist operation and effective fight against sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy. The Rosgvardia has its own combat tasks," Putin said at a meeting on the situation in Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

Civilian agencies must also ensure the supply of the security forces with everything they need, Putin pointed out: "I will not enumerate everything, but this certainly concerns the industries, transportation, construction, medicine and financial support."

He noted the need to focus on the main tasks: support and assistance to the residents of the affected regions.

Ukraine’s massive attack on Kursk Region began on August 6. A missile threat has been repeatedly declared. On August 9, the counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions. The information center of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee has said that this was necessary to ensure the safety of civilians and to stop terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime, which had made an unprecedented attempt to destabilize the situation in a number of Russia’s regions.