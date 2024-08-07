Russia’s National Guard enhances security measures at Kursk NPP

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard Service has tightened security measures at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

"As part of efforts to ensure the security of the critical facility, National Guard units have taken additions security measures at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant," it said.

The National Guard, the Defense Ministry, and the Border Service have deployed additional forces to fight against Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the borderline Kursk and Belgorod Regions.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. An attempt to break through the state border was thwarted. Russian air defense forces shot down 26 Ukrainian drones and several missiles over the region. The attacks claimed five lives. According to the Russian health ministry, twenty-four people, including six children, received wounds.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned this attack as another act of terrorism committed by Ukraine against civilians.