Macron’s ‘triumph of liberalism’ proceeding as planned — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is following a plan with the ‘triumph of liberalism," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS, commenting on the news agency’s journalists being stripped of their accreditation at the Olympics.

"At least, you won’t be bitten by rats, you won’t catch an intestinal bug in the Seine or be driven insane by mentally unstable ghouls. I think, one can only be happy for Macron: everything is according to the plan - the triumph of liberalism," she said.

Earlier, the Organizing Committee for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris revoked accreditation from four TASS journalists, citing France’s Internal Security Code.