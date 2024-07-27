North Korean deputy minister arrives in Moscow

SEOUL, July 27. /TASS/. A delegation of the North Korean Electric Power Industry led by its deputy head Kim Kim Yong Chol has left for Moscow for talks, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang wrote on its Telegram channel.

The Russian capital will host the fifth meeting of the joint Russia-North Korea working group on cooperation in the field of electric power within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. Russian diplomats escorted the delegation to the airport today.

On July 18, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a Russian military delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko. This week, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov paid a working visit to the country.

On June 19, during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, an agreement on cooperation in health care, medical education and science, and an agreement on the construction of a road bridge over the Tumanaya River on the border between the two countries.