Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership contributing to stability in Asia-Pacific — statement

VIENTIANE, July 26. /TASS/. Strategic partnership between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) contribute to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the Joint Statement of ASEAN and Russia Foreign Ministers Commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Russia’s Accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

The parties acknowledged "that ASEAN-Russia relations over the past 30 years have developed into a mutually beneficial strategic partnership underpinned by progressive and comprehensive dialogue and cooperation and Russia’s accession to TAC strengthened its contribution to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region."

The parties also highlighted the "significant contribution of the ASEAN-Russia relations to the ASEAN integration and Community building process across the three pillars in political and security, economic and socio-cultural spheres."

The joint statement also pointed out that "amity and cooperation are crucial to achieving sustained peace, security, stability, and prosperity for the people in the region."