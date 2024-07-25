Argentina not to participate in anti-Russian sanctions — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Argentina does not participate in anti-Russian sanctions and it sees no problems for talks with Moscow, the republic’s Ambassador to Russia Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieira told TASS.

"We do not participate in sanctions against Russia," he said. "Of course, we favor Ukraine’s position, we support Ukraine, though we do not participate in sanctions," the diplomat added.

The ambassador also noted that he saw no problems for talks between Moscow and Buenos Aires "at various levels."