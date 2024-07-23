Syria, Russia stand for just world order — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Syria and Russia are challenging the unipolar policy of hegemony and trying to establish a just world order, Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Bashar Jaafari said.

"Today we in Damascus and Moscow are once again on the right side of history, challenging the unipolar policy of hegemony and seeking to establish a just world order based on multipolarity," he said at a roundtable discussion on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Syria.

According to the diplomat, Russia-Syria relations are multifaceted and based on mutual respect, deep trust and the desire to constantly develop them in the interests of both countries.