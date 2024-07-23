Russian forces knock out Ukrainian soldiers from firing positions in Makeyevka — expert

LUGANSK, July 23. /TASS/. Russian servicemen knocked out Ukrainian troops from their long-time firing positions in the settlement of Makeyevka in the Lugansk People's Republic, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"During the liberation of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), our troops inflicted a heavy fire defeat on the enemy in the LPR's Makeyevka. The Ukrainian forces, having suffered significant losses, left their long-occupied firing positions and retreated to reserve positions northwest of the settlement," he said.

Marochko emphasized that Russian servicemen "continue to fight for the liberation of Makeyevka."

On July 21, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of LPR Rozovka. According to Marochko, with the liberation of this settlement, the northwestern part of the republic is almost completely under the control of the LPR authorities. Makeyevka is located in the northwestern part of the LPR.