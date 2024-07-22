Kremlin won’t assess Biden's decision to withdraw from presidential race — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not assess the decision of incumbent US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, this issue should be the concern of American voters, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, it is not for us to assess the decisions of the incumbent [US] president," the spokesman said, commenting on Biden's decision not to seek re-election to the nation's top office.

"This is an issue that American voters should probably be concerned about, but not us," Peskov added, noting that Russia's own concerns, problems and achievements are now a priority for Russia.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was expected to be represented by the incumbent head of state, but after a failed performance at the June debate with Republican Donald Trump, calls for Joe Biden to drop out of the race grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and supported the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris for the top office in the United States.