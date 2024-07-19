CSTO likely to join UN peacekeeping activities, says Russian senior diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. Russia sees good prospects for involving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in UN peacekeeping operations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday speaking at the UN Security Council session.

"We are satisfied with the level of cooperation between the CSTO and the United Nations," he said. "We currently focus on closer coordination regarding regional issues with a main focus on Afghanistan."

"We see good prospects for the CSTO joining the UN peacekeeping activities," Vershinin stated.

According to the diplomat, "the required legal basis has already been formed for the association's participation in UN peace operations."

Positive trends in cooperation between the United Nations and the CSTO, as well as regarding its practical results, should be reflected in a resolution of the UN General Assembly, the high-ranking diplomat emphasized.