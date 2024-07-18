Confrontation with Russia to be new driving force for EU under von der Leyen — envoy

BRUSSELS, July 18. /TASS/. Confrontation with Russia will become the basis and a new driving force of the European project under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen during her second term as President of the European Commission, Kirill Logvinov, Russia's acting permanent representative to the EU told TASS in comments on her program presented at the meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"The EU has definitively staked on confrontation with Russia, which in the foreseeable future will pose the main threat to today's eurocracy. It is the long-term action against the so-called Russian threat that has been proclaimed the driving force behind the further development of the European integration project, that should involve absolutely all its dimensions, actually enter the home of every European," the envoy said.

The European Commission earlier released Ursula von der Leyen’s political platform. She particularly announced plans to build "a true European Defense Union." "To frame the new approach and to identify our investment needs we will jointly present a White Paper on the Future of European Defense in the first 100 days of the mandate," von der Leyen added.