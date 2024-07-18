Lavrov had no contact with US representatives in New York, says spokeswoman

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not have any contact with the US side on the sidelines of UN events, and the US did not request any, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"There were no such requests from the Americans, accordingly, there were no contacts," she said in reply to a relevant question.

Earlier, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Robert Wood said that US representatives were not planning to hold any meetings with Lavrov at the UN as part of his visit to New York.

The top Russian diplomat chaired a number of meetings at the UN, where Russia holds the presidency of its Security Council in July. On July 16, Lavrov opened a ministerial-level debate on "Multilateral Cooperation in the Interest of a More Just, Democratic and Sustainable World Order." A ministerial meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, was held on July 17.