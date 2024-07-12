Russia to suspend fisheries cooperation with Japan in Kuril Islands area from July 15

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia will suspend fisheries cooperation with Japan in the area of the Signalny Island of the Lesser Kuril Chain due to an incident with a lighthouse, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Japanese side has recently requested information via diplomatic channels in Moscow and Tokyo in connection with the 'power cutoff' in the lighthouse located in that island. At the same time, no failure reports were received from other participants in navigation in this area. The Russian side was 'demanded' to resume its stable operation to support safe navigation, including laminaria harvesting by Japanese fishermen," the ministry said.

"In connection with that, the Russian side made the decision in interests of preventing potential incidents to suspend Japanese fishing in the Signalny Island area from July 15 until completion of scheduled preventive maintenance in the lighthouse," the ministry added.