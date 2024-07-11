Putin highlights effectiveness of agreements with Xi Jinping on Russia-China cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. All agreements on Russia-China cooperation made with Chinese President Xi Jinping work properly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

On Thursday, Putin held a meeting with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress.

"I have recently met with my dear friend - the president of the Chinese People's Republic - on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana. We once again discussed the most important issues related to our cooperation. Everything we agreed on is working, and it is working properly," Putin pointed out.

He asked Zhao to pass his best wishes to the Chinese president.