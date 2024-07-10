Putin’s meeting with Cabinet to be partly in open format — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The today’s meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the government will be partly opened and certain reports to be made there are not intended for coverage by mass media, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin will discuss development of border crossing with the Cabinet via a videoconference link today, Peskov noted. This meeting "will partly be in the open mode," he noted. "There will be a report [of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly] Savelyev in presence of mass media and [a report of head of the Federal Customs Service Valery] Pikalev without presence of mass media," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

Current issues will be discussed at the start of the meeting, he added.

All the other activities in the presidential schedule for today are nonpublic, Peskov said.