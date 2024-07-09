India and Russia work shoulder to shoulder for global prosperity — Modi

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a meeting with the Indian community in Moscow that Russia and India are working together for global prosperity.

"I am delighted that India and Russia are working shoulder to shoulder to give new momentum to global prosperity," he said. "All of you present here are taking India-Russia relations to new heights."

The prime minister arrived in Moscow on Monday to take part in the 22nd India-Russia summit. Before takeoff, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a friend. According to the Indian official, the special privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years in such areas as energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. He also said India and Russia have a role to play in supporting a peace and stability in the region.

On Monday evening, the leaders of Russia and India held an informal meeting in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow. The delegations of the two countries are scheduled to hold formal talks on Tuesday.