MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Zala reconnaissance drones of the Battlegroup Center of the Russian armed forces helped destroy a stronghold and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Avdeyevka direction, thereby disrupting their rotation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Servicemen from the crew of the Zala reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle disrupted the rotation of enemy personnel, destroying a stronghold and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Avdeyevka direction in the special operation zone. UAV operators discovered an area of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces at a stronghold camouflaged in a wooded area," the ministry said in a statement.

The Defense Ministry added that the military personnel transmitted the coordinates of the target to the crews of the barrel artillery and the crews of the Lancet loitering munition, which promptly destroyed the strong point and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces, disrupting their rotation.

The Defense Ministry stressed that the Zala reconnaissance drone makes it possible to organize constant surveillance of the area. A powerful engine and a modern control system ensure the UAV operates even in bad weather.

"The device is good. The guys are great. They help out great, we correct, <...> we hit, we find. We do a great job," said a UAV crew technician with the call sign Akhmed.