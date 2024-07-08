Putin to hold official talks with visiting Indian PM on July 9 — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Official talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held on July 9, Russian p[residential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Today, the leaders will speak informally and the official part of the visit - official talks - will take place tomorrow," he told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

When asked whether Moscow has prepared any surprises for the Indian leader, the Kremlin spokesman said, "Our task is not to prepare surprises but to create an atmosphere for a substantive conversation."