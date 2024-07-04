Russia supports resuming SCO-Afghanistan contact group, Putin says

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Russia supports the idea of resuming the SCO-Afghanistan contact group, believing it will contribute to getting things back to normal in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

"We believe it is right that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has stayed closely involved in the problems of Afghanistan. We support the idea of resuming the activities of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group," the head of state said.

"We think it will contribute to further normalizing the situation in this country," he added.