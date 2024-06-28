Sevastopol governor reveals number of people remaining in hospitals after Kiev's shelling

SEVASTOPOL, June 28. /TASS/. Thirty-three patients injured in Ukrainian shelling, including seven children, remain in Sevastopol hospitals, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel.

In the morning of June 27, 42 patients, including 11 children, remained in the city hospitals.

"As of this morning, 33 patients, including seven children, remain in Sevastopol hospitals," the governor wrote.

He recalled that 22 other people, namely 12 children and ten adults, were sent to Moscow’s leading medical institutions for treatment.

"Moscow doctors assess the condition of 12 patients as serious, six patients are in a stable condition, four patients are in a fair condition," Razvozhayev said, adding that one of the patients in serious condition is a child.