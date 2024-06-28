Russia-EU relations face 'bad' prospects under new EU leadership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The prospects for Russia-EU relations after the change of the EU leadership have not improved, they remain bad, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We do not think that European diplomacy will act in any way in terms of normalization of relations," the Kremlin spokesman said. "The prospects for relations between Moscow and Brussels are bad," he pointed out.

Commenting on the appointment of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas to the post of the top EU diplomat, Peskov pointed out that she "has not shown any diplomatic inclinations so far" and "is known in our country for her absolutely intransigent and sometimes even denounced Russophobic statements."

Earlier in the day, Ursula von der Leyen was reappointed as European Commission President, former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa became European Council President, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas became the EU foreign policy chief.