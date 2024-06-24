Top Russian, Belarusian diplomats sign letter to int’l organizations on Eurasian security

MINSK, June 24. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Aleinik, have inked a joint letter to the heads of international organizations about their countries’ approaches to issues Eurasian security, a TASS correspondent reported.

The signing ceremony followed their talks in Minsk.

The ministers also signed a joint statement on the key tasks of the diplomatic dimension of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Lavrov arrived on an official visit to Minsk on Monday.