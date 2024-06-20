Moscow, Hanoi chart future course of relations — Putin

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow aims to grow its partnership with Hanoi, as outlined in a statement put out by the heads of state, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured.

Following the talks, Putin and Vietnamese President To Lam adopted a Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership within the 30th anniversary of the implementation of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on the Foundation of Friendly Relations. The Russian leader said that this document "supports the principles of the Russian-Vietnamese comprehensive strategic partnership and announces new benchmarks for joint work in the future."

"Russia attaches great importance to issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Vietnamese comprehensive relations of strategic partnership, and these relations continue to develop progressively in the spirit of equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests," Putin pointed out.

He recalled that the two countries are united by common history. "Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Throughout this time, the Soviet Union, as is known, did a lot to help the young Vietnamese state to endure, contributed to the creation of economic facilities, infrastructure, personnel training, improving the state's defense capability," the Russian president stated. He also drew attention to the fact that "just the other day it was 30 years since the signing of the Treaty on the Foundation of Friendly Relations between the two countries." "This basic document has opened wide opportunities for strengthening and developing the whole range of our ties, has given them a powerful impetus and growing dynamics," Putin said.

The Russian president emphasized that today's talks "took place in a constructive and businesslike manner," "the key areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed in detail, and the most pressing international and regional issues were also touched upon."