Russia calls for extensive discussion on regional security architecture — ambassador

NEW YORK, June 18. /TASS/. Russia is calling for an extensive discussion on a regional security architecture that would prevent major international conflicts, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Newsweek.

"Russia pursues dialogue and peace, the parameters of which should not be discussed in a hurry, just for the sake of it, as well as pretty propaganda photos. We remain ready for a serious, thoughtful conversation. We don't set any deadlines," the diplomat said. "We invite all interested capitals to begin large-scale work to build truly equal and indivisible security in Eurasia, based on mutual respect for one and all. The new system could become the foundation of a new architecture reflecting transition to multipolarity. There will be no place for aggressive political and economic dominance of individual nations, as well as fragmentation into separate blocs."

"This is the only way to prevent the outbreak of major international conflicts," he said.

"If in response we continue to hear only Russophobic barking and calls to use more Western weapons and economic sanctions against us, global risks will only increase. I am sure this is not in the best interests of the citizens of the US," Antonov went on to say.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin set forth new peace proposals to settle the conflict in Ukraine, which envisage recognition of the status of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as parts of Russia; Ukraine's commitment to being a non-aligned and nuclear-free country; its demilitarization and denazification; and lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. Ukraine rejected the proposals. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described Moscow's proposals an ultimatum, while his adviser Mikhail Podolyak said they allegedly do not contain a "real peace proposal.".