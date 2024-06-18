Russia to develop unmanned aviation industry — Putin

YAKUTSK, June 18. /TASS/. New centers on developing pilotless aviation will appear in Russia, including in the country’s Far East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with local specialists.

"We have several centers right now on developing unmanned aviation. About a dozen have been created and will continue to be established, including in the Far East," Putin said.

"This must be done. Overall, all our plans on developing transport infrastructure in the Far East must be implemented," the Russian president added.

"They are major, large-scale. Additionally, the northern route to the ocean must be established. It is necessary to grow the domestic airline industry," he said.