Mandatory NATO arms deliveries to Ukraine not to change anything — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal to make arms deliveries to Ukraine mandatory for NATO member states, even if accepted, will not change a thing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"This will hardly change anything," Peskov said. "Supplies from NATO member countries are already regularly going to Ukraine," he explained.

At the same time, Moscow knows that "there are certain countries in the alliance that have stated their unwillingness" to participate in mandatory aid to Kiev, he added.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that NATO needs to create a long-term support plan for Ukraine with concrete commitments from each of its member states. The secretary general proposes basing support in proportion to the GDP of each member state. According to Stoltenberg, who has repeatedly put forward this proposal, the idea enjoys the support among NATO allies.