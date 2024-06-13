Russian troops capture Ukrainian soldiers near Staromayorskoye in DPR

DONETSK, June 13. /TASS/. Russian assault groups captured Ukrainian soldiers near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), an acting reconnaissance company commander from Russia’s Battlegroup East told TASS on Thursday.

"We captured prisoners-of-war [near Staromayorskoye]. Assault groups were at work," the acting commander with the call sign Zhara said.

The acting reconnaissance company commander told TASS earlier that Russian forces had eliminated Ukrainian army personnel in the village of Staromayorskoye by strike drones.