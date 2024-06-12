Russia appreciates Cuba’s position on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Moscow is thankful to Cuba for its principled position on the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"We are grateful to our Cuban friends for their principled position on the situation around Ukraine," the minister said. "From the very beginning, Havana has evaluated the developments outlining the absolutely true and genuine reasons for what started and for what the West had been plotting for many years."

According to Lavrov, Russia "is grateful to its Cuban friends for promoting this impartial and consistent stand at various forums, including within the Non-Aligned Movement."

Russia to keep providing humanitarian aid to Cuba amid US pressure

Russia will continue to provide Cuba with humanitarian assistance, including in its struggle against the illegal embargo imposed by the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after his meeting with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"We will proceed with providing humanitarian assistance to our Cuban friends, including in connection with natural disasters, the repercussions of the coronavirus infection and, of course, due to the drastically negative effect on Cuba of the illegal embargo imposed by the United States in defiance of the positions of almost all other members of the international community," he said.

Lavrov says Cuba listed as sponsor of terrorism amid US terror an anomaly

It is anomalous that when placing Cuba on the list of sponsors of terrorism, the United States goes to any lengths to retain hegemony around the world by using techniques of terror, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"We also call for the removal of Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. It is an absolute anomaly when a country adds Cuba to the list of sponsors of terrorism whereas simultaneously this very country - the United States, alongside its satellites, is attempting to retain the grip of its slipping hegemony in global affairs resorting to methods of outright terror, employing the methods of economic, financial and diplomatic terrorism along with the direct funding of terrorist attacks by the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev against civilians on Russian soil," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said that Moscow and Havana continue to boost coordination on Latin American and Caribbean issues.

"We are interested in forging our ties with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries (CELAC), with the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) and the Association of Caribbean States," he added.