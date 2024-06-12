Any Russian can be targeted by Denmark’s special services — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Any citizen of Russia is likely to be targeted by the Danish special services, but Moscow will continue to stand up for the rights of its nationals abroad, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement commenting on the detention of a Russian woman in Denmark on suspicion of assisting foreign intelligence services.

"It appears that under the pretext of alleged spying and in an attempt to discredit the organizations of compatriots and coerce their leaders and members into abandoning their support of Russia, Denmark, which claims to be a nation based on the rule of law, has in fact embarked on ‘purges’ of its own population. Any Russian citizen who lives and legally carries out his or her activities in the Kingdom can be under attack of the special services," the diplomat said.

"We will continue to stand up for the rights of Russian nationals abroad and we highly appreciate their steadfast support of their historical homeland," she added.