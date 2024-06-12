Putin approves new structure of Executive Office

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin established five new directorates in the Presidential Executive Office.

The new structure of the Presidential Executive Office is set up by the presidential decree.

Directorates for monitoring and analysis of social processes, national maritime policy issues, establishment and operations of the State Council, state policy in the humanitarian sphere and state policy in the defense industry will appear in the Executive Office.

The earlier existing Presidential Directorate for Supporting Activities of the State Council of the Russian Federation will be disbanded.