Turkish foreign minister meets with head of Russian foreign intelligence service in Moscow

ISTANBUL, June 10. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin in Moscow on Monday, the Sabah newspaper reported, citing diplomatic sources.

It was earlier reported that Fidan also held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

According to the sources, the issues discussed at meetings were the settlement in Ukraine, the situation in the Gaza Strip and Syria and the status of the talks to conclude a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Fidan had long served as chief of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization before his appointment as foreign minister in 2023.

During his visit to Russia, Fidan will take part in a BRICS+ meeting of foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod. He is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.