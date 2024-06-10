Liberation of Staromayorskoye community blocks Ukrainian army reserves, says DPR

DONETSK, June 10. /TASS/. The liberation of the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) enables Russian troops to block the movement of Ukrainian army reserves in that frontline area, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Monday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Monday that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"With the liberation of Staromayorskoye, we place the enemy in our direction at quite a serious disadvantage: we stretch its forces while denying it the possibility to maneuver with its reserves. Similar difficulties emerge for its logistics in the Zaporozhye frontline area adjacent to our direction," he explained.

The Ukrainian army is suffering heavy casualties running into thousands of troops due to Russian heavy weapons’ intensive fire in that frontline area, he added.