Mobilization age in Ukraine likely to be lowered as US demands — Putin

ST.PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The age of mobilization in Ukraine will surely be lowered as the US demands in exchange for continued support, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We see this forced mobilization in Ukraine. Certainly, I have no doubt, the age of mobilization will be lowered. We know reliably from Ukrainian sources that the Americans have set a condition for continued support - lowering the age of mobilization. To 25, 23, 20 years, or maybe 18 years right away," he said.

All of Ukraine's current leadership will be then replaced, Putin noted.

At the same time, in Russia "people volunteer" to participate in the special military operation, the president noted. "They go to the front to defend their homeland, " he said, adding that no mobilization is planned in the country.

