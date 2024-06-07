Russia to present data on Ukrainian shelling of Lugansk at UNSC meeting — envoy

LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. Russia will present data on the Ukrainian shelling of civilian infrastructure in Lugansk at the next meeting of the UN Security Council, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told TASS.

"Our delegation to the UN Security Council had earlier requested a meeting for June 14 on a really extremely explosive issue for international peace and security: the permission to attack the Russian territories with Western weapons, which the reckless Euro-Atlantic heads have given to their Kiev clients. Certainly, the attack on civilian targets in Lugansk will be discussed at this meeting. At the moment, this is one of the most eloquent proofs of the criminal actions of the United States and their Ukrainian accomplices," he said.

Miroshnik pointed out that the data and evidence collected at the site of the Ukrainian attack in Lugansk on June 7 "will be presented to the perpetrators at various international venues" where Russian representatives and delegations are working.

The Ukrainian armed forces shelled civilian facilities in Lugansk, firing five US ATACMS missiles: four of them were downed by Russian air defenses, and the fifth one hit two residential buildings. In the eastern part of Lugansk, the entrance to a multi-storey building collapsed, killing three people. According to the latest data, the number of victims of the Ukrainian attack on Lugansk reached 43, including four children, with four people killed.