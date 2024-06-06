Ukraine’s General Staff admits tense situation in two frontline areas

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The most difficult situation for the Ukrainian army persists in the Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk frontline areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Ukraine’s General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

In its latest report on the frontline situation, Ukraine’s General Staff mentioned the Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk directions as the tensest for the army. In particular, in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops are trying to take measures "to stabilize the situation," it said.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said on June 5 that the most difficult situation for the Ukrainian army persisted in the Kurakhovo and Pokrovsk directions, and also in the Kupyansk and Kharkov frontline areas.