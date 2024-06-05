Ukrainian army attacks ten districts in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out attacks on ten districts in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The villages of Vesyolaya Lopan, Zhuravlyovka, Krasny Khutor, Solntsevka, Tavrovo, Ustinka, Shchetinovka and Yasnye Zori, as well as the Maisky and Oktyabrsky townships, came under fire in the Belgorodsky District. The attacks involved 30 projectiles and seven drones. Air defenses downed two drones. The attacks damaged 13 private houses, six household buildings, eight cars and two apartments in residential buildings, along with water supply and power lines," he wrote on Telegram.

In addition, two private houses suffered damage in the Graivoronsky Urban District, one in the town of Shebekino and another one in the village of Dalnyaya Igumenka in the Korochansky District.

Earlier, the governor said that eight civilians had suffered injuries in the previous 24 hours. Kamikaze drones attacked a bus and agricultural equipment belonging to a farming company, leaving the bus driver injured. A car came under attack in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District; the driver was also injured.

Two more civilians were injured in an attack on a housing restoration center in the village of Golovchino. A Ukrainian drone strike left four civilians injured in the town of Shebekino.