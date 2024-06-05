Armenia avoids contacts with Russia at foreign, defense ministries’ level — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Armenia has ceased showing its interest in maintaining contacts with Russia at the level of the Foreign and Defense Ministries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Wednesday.

"There have been no [bilateral] meetings of the foreign ministers since November 2023," Galuzin said in an interview with TASS. "

"Our partners did not show any interest in our proposal to work out and conclude a plan of another stage of inter-departmental consultations," he continued. "It is not our fault that there has been a noticeable decline in the dynamics of bilateral contacts in the sphere of defense. The military and technical cooperation is also on the decline."

"We view such developments as being the result of the pressure exerted by the Western countries [on Armenia] that are seeking to force Yerevan into minimizing all ties with our country," the senior diplomat added.