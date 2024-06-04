Russian ombudswoman, papal ambassador discuss Russian-Ukrainian clergy swap

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova met with Apostolic Nuncio (papal ambassador) to Russia Archbishop Giovanni d'Aniello to discuss of the exchange of the clergy between Russia and Ukraine.

"Central attention was focused on humanitarian topics, such as the Russian-Ukrainian exchange of two priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who are held in isolation and two Orthodox priests," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

She said in late May that Russia had offered the Ukrainian side to exchange two Catholic priests for two Orthodox but "Ukraine refused from this swap due to absolutely unknown reasons."