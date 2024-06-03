Putin discusses information security with Security Council

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed information security issues with permanent members of the Security Council.

"We will discuss information security issues with you. The rapporteur is Maksut Igorevich Shadayev, Minister of Digital Development," Putin said in his opening remarks at the operational meeting.

According to the transcript on the Kremlin website, attending the meeting were also Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and Head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino. Among the agencies’ heads participating in the meeting were Defense Minister Andrey Belousov (due to a business trip he was unable to attend the previous meeting), Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, Head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, as well as president’s special envoy on ecology Sergey Ivanov and Kremlin aide Nikolay Patrushev.

Digital security is among the priority areas of Russia's development on the track of technological sovereignty, established by the new May presidential decree. Since April 2022, an interdepartmental commission of the Security Council has been operating in Russia to ensure Russia's technological sovereignty in the IT sector. The Commission is headed by Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.