Russian forces knock Ukrainian troops out of central Krasnogorovka, says DPR

DONETSK, June 3. /TASS/. Russian forces knocked Ukrainian troops out of the central part of Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and secured new positions, adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Monday.

"Our units have pushed Ukrainian armed formations out of the central part of Krasnogorovka. This town has served as an impregnable fortress for the enemy for many years and its fall is near at hand," he said.

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were killed in that frontline area, he specified.