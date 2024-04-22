No basis for strategic stability dialogue with US at this point, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. There is no basis for a strategic stability dialogue with the US amid a total hybrid against Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to participants in the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference.

"There is no basis whatsoever for an arms control and strategic stability dialogue with the United States in the face of a total hybrid war being waged against our country," he noted.

"This agenda cannot be artificially separated from the general international segment and be considered in isolation from other aspects of interstate relations, as Washington is seeking to present," Lavrov added.

"It will be possible to discuss these topics only after the US authorities renounce their openly hostile anti-Russian policy. Any hypothetical effort to reduce the conflict potential should be comprehensive in nature and based on removing what we regard as the central problem, to wit, NATO’s aggressive eastward expansion. We see no alternative to these fundamental approaches," the top Russian diplomat said.