Kremlin spokesman offers condolences over death of Izvestia war correspondent

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the death of Izvestia war correspondent Semyon Eremin in a drone attack as a great tragedy, the media outlet said on Telegram.

"We express our deep condolences over Semyon Eremin’s death; it’s a great tragedy," Peskov said.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces were deliberately targeting Russian journalists. "This once again confirms that journalists working on the frontline are on a dangerous mission, telling us all about the heroic actions of our troops," the presidential spokesman added.

The journalist was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on April 19. The attack reportedly took place near the village of Priyutnoye on the border between the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region.