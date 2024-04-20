Moscow demands international organizations condemn killing of Russian war correspondent

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Moscow demands that international organizations condemn the killing of Izvestia war correspondent Semyon Eremin, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We see the deliberate and cold-blooded killing of the journalist as further proof of the ugly terrorist nature of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime, which is on the hunt for Russian media workers, war reporters and public figures who seek to open the international community’s eyes through their reports and posts about the crimes that the Kiev regime’s militants are committing," the statement reads.

"We demand that the relevant international organizations and human rights institutions immediately and strongly condemn the brutal killing of another Russian journalist," Zakharova stressed.

She also expressed condolences to Eremin’s family and friends.

The journalist was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the special military operation zone on April 19.