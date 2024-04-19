Ukrainian drones continue to fly over Zaporozhye NPP — press service

MELITOPOL, April 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones continue to fly over the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the city of Energodar near it, Yevgenia Yashina, the facility’s PR director, told TASS.

"The activity of Ukrainian drones continues. We see them over the ZNPP and Energodar. No strikes were reported today," she said.

On April 19, the Ukrainian military attacked the training center of Zaporozhye NPP again, but the drone was neutralized over the roof of the building. Yashina told TASS earlier that the situation at the facility was tense, with Ukrainian drones flying over it and air raid warnings being issued periodically. On April 13, Ukrainian troops used a kamikaze drone to hit Energodar’s first district. On April 5-8, Ukraine delivered a series od drone attacks on the ZNPP territory. Three people were hurt. One of the drones hit the roof of the sixth power unit.